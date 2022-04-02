LSV Asset Management Purchases 131,076 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 442.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,076 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $164.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.25 and a 200 day moving average of $126.21.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.32.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

