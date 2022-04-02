LSV Asset Management Purchases 477,718 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 190.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,718 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.05% of Hibbett worth $52,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIBB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Hibbett stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $67.72.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

