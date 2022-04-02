LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,512,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $66,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter worth $97,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 32.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 21.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNA. StockNews.com began coverage on CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

CNA opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

About CNA Financial (Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.