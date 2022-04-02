LSV Asset Management Sells 21,800 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $26,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $159.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.