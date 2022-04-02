LSV Asset Management Sells 273,796 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 853,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,796 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 221,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 45,319 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wabash National alerts:

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNC opened at $14.63 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $713.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,463.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WNC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Wabash National Profile (Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.