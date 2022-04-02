LSV Asset Management Sells 74,900 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 730,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $17,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,294,000 after acquiring an additional 58,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Independent Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Independent Bank by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 482,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 40,084 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Independent Bank by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 287,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 55,256 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 239,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBCP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $471.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $50.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.