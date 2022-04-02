Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.28.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $367.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.64. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

