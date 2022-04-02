Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $441.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $410.00 to $441.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.28.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $367.44 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $485.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

