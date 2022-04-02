Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) PT Set at C$1.75 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.75 price objective on Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Lumina Gold stock opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. Lumina Gold has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$224.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00.

Lumina Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

