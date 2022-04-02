Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) PT Set at C$1.75 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.75 price objective on Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of Lumina Gold stock opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. Lumina Gold has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$224.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00.
Lumina Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
