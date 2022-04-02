Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Now Covered by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LAZR. Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.55.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $2,651,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,150 and sold 463,105 shares valued at $6,594,392. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

