Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 184,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $241.91 million, a PE ratio of 187.25 and a beta of 1.12. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27.

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

