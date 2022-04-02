LUXCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $154,144.29 (LUX)

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $154,144.29 and approximately $267.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,674.49 or 1.00001723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00065092 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.12 or 0.00338769 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012911 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00138610 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00061682 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001168 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 14,216,266 coins and its circulating supply is 13,209,033 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

