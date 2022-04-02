M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,900 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:MBAC remained flat at $$9.77 on Friday. 711,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,404. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,937,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 716.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 662,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 581,288 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,558,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,395,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

