Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MIC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.76. 924,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,477. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 397.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $62.57 million for the quarter.
About Macquarie Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.
