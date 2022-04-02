MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 808,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $584.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.17. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 908.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 186,543 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

