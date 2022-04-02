MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,629 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,571 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,029,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 517,487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 883,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 470,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 315,629 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

