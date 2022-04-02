Macy’s (NYSE:M) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on M. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,333,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,591,577. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

