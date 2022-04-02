MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

NYSE:MAG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.77. 478,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,029. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

