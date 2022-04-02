Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.48

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.48 and traded as low as $5.80. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 25,584 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

