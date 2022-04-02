Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Mandiant alerts:

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,712 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDT. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mandiant in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Mandiant in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mandiant stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.91. Mandiant has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. Mandiant’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mandiant will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mandiant (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.