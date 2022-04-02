ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

MANT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get ManTech International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ManTech International by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ManTech International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $86.20 on Friday. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.74.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

About ManTech International (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.