Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.37. 2,719,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,442,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,964 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,493,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 116,523 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,615,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after buying an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,904,000 after buying an additional 49,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

