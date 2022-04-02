Maple (MPL) Market Cap Tops $223.68 Million

Maple (MPL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Maple has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $50.63 or 0.00108476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $223.68 million and $5.96 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00037822 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00109116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

