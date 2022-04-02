Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Sells $502,700.00 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $502,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $60,724.28.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $673,787.80.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $56.31 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $56.41. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $495.13 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 20,175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

