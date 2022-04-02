Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MRIN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.83. 475,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,759. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $27.26.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.