Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
MRIN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.83. 475,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,759. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $27.26.
