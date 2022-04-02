Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.75.

MRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

MRE stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,926. The stock has a market capitalization of C$706.43 million and a P/E ratio of 19.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.65. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$7.84 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

In other Martinrea International news, insider Llc Tmre Investors purchased 737,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,988,000. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$101,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,568,400. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 760,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,569,620.

About Martinrea International (Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.