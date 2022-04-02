Masco (NYSE:MAS) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $68.00. The company traded as low as $50.99 and last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 210041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.35.

MAS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Masco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,722,000 after purchasing an additional 615,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Masco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Masco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Masco by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,461,000 after purchasing an additional 915,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Masco Company Profile (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

