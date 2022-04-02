Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

NASDAQ MTRX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.99. 460,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,287. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.63. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $161.97 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin A. Durkin purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after buying an additional 412,236 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 985,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 129,860 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 788,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 57,631 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth $4,710,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 41.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 618,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 180,810 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matrix Service (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.