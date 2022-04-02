Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,399. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 40.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 355,724 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth about $651,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mattel by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

