Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mawson Infrastructure Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MIGI opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $360.76 million, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 40,917 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

