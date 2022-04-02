Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mawson Infrastructure Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of MIGI opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $360.76 million, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group (Get Rating)
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
