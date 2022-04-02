Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 143.16% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:DTST traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. 431,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. Data Storage has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 million, a P/E ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Data Storage stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.03% of Data Storage worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.

