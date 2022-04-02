Maxim Group Trims Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Target Price to $4.00

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermata Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc ( NASDAQ:DRMA Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

