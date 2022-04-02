Maxim Group Trims Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Target Price to $4.00

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermata Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $6.95.
About Dermata Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.