McDonald Partners LLC Invests $34,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 95 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after acquiring an additional 839,674 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fortinet by 97.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after acquiring an additional 585,980 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,967 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.30.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.01. 724,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,347. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.19 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

