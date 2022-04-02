McDonald Partners LLC Invests $79,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,194 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Shares of BLV stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,382. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $99.77. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

