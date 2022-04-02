McDonald Partners LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.71. 3,866,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,296,359. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.83 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

