McDonald Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,346 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,601,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

