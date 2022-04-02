McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $290.00 at UBS Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCD. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.32.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $249.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.28. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $185.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

