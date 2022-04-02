McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.65.

MUX remained flat at $$0.84 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,829. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $397.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.15.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth $4,114,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 1,136.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,773,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 341.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 790,582 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,021,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 701,473 shares during the period. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

