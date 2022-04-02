MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MD has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

MD stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.07.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,583,570.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 198.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 168.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 168,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 88.5% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 198.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

