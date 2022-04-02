Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.12

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and traded as high as $13.94. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

About Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

