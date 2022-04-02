Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.12

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and traded as high as $13.94. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.
About Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Melcor Developments (MODVF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.