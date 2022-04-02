Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 351,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MERC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Mercer International stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.13. 273,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,046. The company has a market cap of $933.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $518.96 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is 11.67%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

