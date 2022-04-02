Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,086,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,252,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.