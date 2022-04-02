Merculet Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Merculet has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $290,751.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00048716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.98 or 0.07497159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,625.28 or 1.00045687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00055209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00047310 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,353,850,898 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

