Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

NYSE:MTH opened at $80.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $78.58 and a one year high of $125.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,520,000 after acquiring an additional 67,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after acquiring an additional 220,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,598,000 after acquiring an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

