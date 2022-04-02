Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.18. 496,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average of $104.42. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $78.58 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.75.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.