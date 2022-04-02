Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.
Meritage Homes stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.18. 496,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average of $104.42. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $78.58 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.75.
In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.