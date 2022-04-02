MesChain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $158,971.00 (MES)

MesChain (MES) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, MesChain has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One MesChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MesChain has a market cap of $237,294.14 and approximately $158,971.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.93 or 0.07441835 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,662.50 or 0.99931300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. MesChain’s official website is www.meschain.io . MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MesChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MesChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MesChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

