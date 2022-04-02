Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives $70.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTRAF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS MTRAF traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. Metro has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

