Metronome (MET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,592.00

Metronome (MET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $40.30 million and $4,592.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00006324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00049980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.62 or 0.07504665 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,123.78 or 1.00052414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00046283 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,966,147 coins and its circulating supply is 13,821,573 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.