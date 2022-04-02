MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Position Cut by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,955,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $41.87 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGM. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

