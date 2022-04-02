Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,518 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,587,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $309.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.09. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

